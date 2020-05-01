I am creating a business model for a company leasing a high technology asset under a service agreement. The asset will be valued at approximately 20k, and we expect the npv of the lease to exceed 90% value of the asset value. As a result of this I determined that it makes most sense to account for this as a sales type capital lease. However, We plan to lease the same unit multiple times, so how is the second lease accounted for? The secondary lease could go to the same customer or a different one. The secondary lease would have no initial cost, so would it be more of an operating lease? accounting for two types does ramp up the complexity so I am reluctant to do this.