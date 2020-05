I moved to Sweden during 2019 and I am now doing my Swedish tax declaration for the 1st time (related to the '19 income).

I read here (Skatteverket Begravningsavgift) that this fee is paid by those registered in Sweden on 1 November of the previous year (which would be 2018 for me).

It seems like, at least for this first-year income declaration, I should NOT pay this fee, am I correct?

Is there any other fee that people who just moved to Sweden should NOT pay?

Thanks ;)