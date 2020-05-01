Currently I work for a company consisting of around 15 people based in Europe. As a full time employee I receive a 1% profit sharing at the end of the year.

At the beginning of this year we received notice that we can opt to convert our Profit sharing into STAK/COOP certificates.

After doing some research I mostly found content which explains the benefits for the company instating those, and not so much for an individual on the receiving side of things.

Originally I assumed that the STAK/COOP might offer more over a longer period of time, but as mentioned above. I could not really find any content that explained the pro's/con's for the certificate holders.

So how can I, as someone with no background in investment determine if it is worthwhile to convert my profit sharing to a STAK/COOP certificate instead?