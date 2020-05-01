I lived in the US for about 3 years on a work visa and obtained a SSN (which i actually got from a previous stint there). Once my visa expired I left and am now back in Australia since end of 2018. I filed a US tax return in 2018 but not for 2019.

I still have a US bank account because I saw no reason or obligation (afaik) to close it and I do some work as a foreign contractor and they pay from the US so it is convenient.

Recently the $1200 US govt funds turned up in my account. Clearly the various departments don't talk to each other otherwise they'd realise I wasn't living there any more. After I left the US i was made aware of the 'sailing form' or something you're meant to do when you leave, but it was after I left and I believe part of that needs to be done in person (I left having fully paid up and was tax compliant, in fact i got a refund). It would be great if they mentioned this form when you got your visa.

Anyway, given the coronavirus situation the IRS is not currently taking calls - what do I do? Apart from not wanting to take money from foreign taxpayers when I don't need it (thankfully still employed and doing okay in Aus), I'd like to go back to the US at some point and don't want to jeopardise that.