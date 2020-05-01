I'm an expat living and working in the UK and I want to start investing for the long term. However, I'm not planning to stay in the UK for, say, 10 years, and I'm not even sure in which country will I retire.

I would like to invest with Vanguard, but I have seen that it's not simple to keep an account opened and working with them if you moved abroad. One option could be to start investing directly from my home country, but as said, I'm not sure I will retire in it (in addition, it's not a investor-friendly country, so to speak).

I have though that one of my few options is to open an account with some online brokerage firm that gives the flexibility of keeping an account opened regardless of where you pay taxes. Then, buy the fund/ETF I want through them.

E.g. I have found interactive brokers , but I have read that this is for advanced investors.

What are some well-known reputed brokerage firms that allow to open and keep an account regardless of you move abroad, and that are more 'beginner-friendly'?

Important: I don't have any intention at all of trading very often, I wan to buy and hold. However, I would like to invest a fixed amount monthly/quarterly.