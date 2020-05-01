I have found a mutual fund whose denominated currency is Euros but its underlying asset's currency is US Dollars (it tracks the S&P 500).

The fund can be found here.

While inspecting its fees, I have found something called "Conversion fee", whose value is 1%. This is the first time I see this kind of fee in a fund. I'm assuming it's some sort of load applied to EUR to USD conversion and vice-versa, is this correct?

That 1%, over which quantity is calculated? Is it over the investment's NAV? Isn't it an astonishing high fee?