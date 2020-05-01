Assume PhD researchers at Market Maker like BNP Paribas or Deutsche Bank CORRECTLY concludes the following stock and option are stupid and unreasonable, they will lose money buying them, and do everything to avoid buying them. MM hates to buy penny stock that has scant volume. very Out The Money option that has scant volume and open interest.

Then someone places orders to sell 2 and 3, but nobody's offering to sell 2 and 3.

Must MM offer to buy 2 and 3?

We assumed MM is correct. Assume penny stock in 2 went to 0, and option in 3 never hits Strike Price.