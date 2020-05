I bought a USO call option before the reverse stock split and thought it was worthless because nobody is able to purchase it (nobody wanted to purchase it) but today after hours I checked and it increased a whole 100% in value. How are people able to purchase it? Why would they want to purchase it?

$2.5 USO1 call Exp 5/8 4/29 = $.04 4/30 = $.08 enter image description here