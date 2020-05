Today 4/30/20 my seemingly worthless USO call option increased in value.

Specifically: USO1 $2.5 Call 5/8

On 4/29 it was valued at $.04 and stayed there.

4/30 I checked after hours and now it’s up to $.08? Which was wasn’t even the highest it went to today. So who is buying this contract? Who is allowed to buy this contract? Bc I’m only able to sell and from what I understood, nobody is able to buy it.

I have screenshots and will post if requested. Thank you