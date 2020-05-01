Presume that you're losing money on your options. To keep this general, I assume nothing about the relationship between current, strike, and the contract price. How can you decide between selling now for something? Or holding until, and selling on the, expiry date?

I assume the semi-strong form of the EMH, defined in Zvi Bodie, Alex Kane, Alan J. Marcus's Investments (2018 11 edn). p 338.