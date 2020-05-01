Or are they applied in sequence? (and if they are, what order are they applied in?)

As an example, if an American individual makes $100,000.00 in wages in 2020, and that is their only income, are they paying:

A. $6,200.00 in OASDI tax. $1,450.00 in Medicare tax. $18,079.50 in Federal Income tax.

where all three are applied based on the same initial wage value, or...

B. $6,200.00 in OASDI tax. $1,360.10 in Medicare tax. $16,265.08 in Federal Income tax.

where one tax is deducted from the taxable amount before another is assessed. If this is the case, the values of course would vary based on the order they are assessed in.

I would have thought this would be an easy Google to solve, but I'm having a difficultly finding a clear answer. Would appreciate if anyone here knows :)