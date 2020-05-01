0

Or are they applied in sequence? (and if they are, what order are they applied in?)

As an example, if an American individual makes $100,000.00 in wages in 2020, and that is their only income, are they paying:

A.
$6,200.00 in OASDI tax.
$1,450.00 in Medicare tax.
$18,079.50 in Federal Income tax.

where all three are applied based on the same initial wage value, or...

B.
$6,200.00 in OASDI tax.
$1,360.10 in Medicare tax.
$16,265.08 in Federal Income tax.

where one tax is deducted from the taxable amount before another is assessed. If this is the case, the values of course would vary based on the order they are assessed in.

I would have thought this would be an easy Google to solve, but I'm having a difficultly finding a clear answer. Would appreciate if anyone here knows :)

0

The percentage is calculated by how much an employer pays the employee. Do note that as income increases different taxes have different rules:

Social Security has a wage base limit for 2020 of $137,700. So salary above that amount doesn't need to contribute.

There's no wage base limit for Medicare tax. All covered wages are subject to Medicare tax. If in 2020 you make more than $200,000, Medicare gets an extra 0.9% on those wages above the $200K threshold.

If you are trying to find the IRS documentation, see:

Topic No. 751 Social Security and Medicare Withholding Rates

Federal Income tax is on what was earn, where the actual amount due to the IRS will depend on how that individual's taxes were resolved to due to credits, deductions, etc.

Individual states will have their own rules/tables for state income tax and state unemployment insurance costs.

