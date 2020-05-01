I phoned my Wells Fargo Branch Manager today about HELOC, and he said Wells Fargo is in "bank jail". He said they're prohibited from growing total assets except Paycheck Protection Program. They'll be penalized if their total assets grow before the Federal Reserve says they are out of bank jail. They're trapped at 2018 asset levels.

What does he mean? What's the official term for "bank jail"? Any official websites?

I'm Canadian, my primary residence is in Ontario, and I have property in U.S. I don't closely follow US banking law.