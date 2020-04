Let's assume that I have filed my taxes for 2017, 2018, and 2019. If my 2018 tax return triggers an audit, will I be required to provide information regarding my 2017 or 2019 taxes / finances (assuming my 2017 taxes are still within the statute of limitation of three years), or will there have to be separate triggers and audits for each individual tax year for that to happen?

Thanks in advance!