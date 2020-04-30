I started trading in a platform. When my balance was small, the gap between buy and sell (the spread) was tiny.

When I added more funds, the minimum I could buy tripled and the spread increased to 10 times larger.

When I added more funds, the minimum increased again, this time doubling. I know that it increases due the balance because I asked customer support.

It seems to me a that they are trying to leave the user with the possibility of being able to just execute 2 or 3 trades, regardless of the cash balance you have. This feels wrong.

Is it legal to raise the minimum trade?