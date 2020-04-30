0

I started trading in a platform. When my balance was small, the gap between buy and sell (the spread) was tiny.

When I added more funds, the minimum I could buy tripled and the spread increased to 10 times larger.

When I added more funds, the minimum increased again, this time doubling. I know that it increases due the balance because I asked customer support.

It seems to me a that they are trying to leave the user with the possibility of being able to just execute 2 or 3 trades, regardless of the cash balance you have. This feels wrong.

Is it legal to raise the minimum trade?

  • Are you asking if it's legal for a trading platform to allow you to gamble your money away in the markets with just a few trades? Of course it is. The responsibility for making or losing money in the markets rests solely with you and not anyone else. – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago
  • @RobertHarvey I updated the question. I wonder if it's legal to raise the minimum trade according to my balance. It's not about responsibility of the trade, it's about the unannounced and unexplained change of behaviour. Feels like a trickster, changing the game when you win. – Gatsbimantico 1 hour ago
  • 1
    Oh, so the trading platform is now raising the minimum amount required for making a trade, based on your increased balance? That doesn't sound kosher to me. I would simply find another trading platform; there are plenty of competitors who would be willing to do business with you without imposing arbitrary rules about how much you must spend on each trade. – Robert Harvey 1 hour ago
  • 2
    Are you sure this is a legitimate platform and not an out-and-out scam (that will run away with your money when you try to withdraw it)? – GS - Apologise to Monica 54 mins ago
  • 1
    Unfortunately the mere fact that a company is registered with a foreign government doesn't provide you much protection. If you get ripped off are you prepared to hire an attorney in Cyprus? – Charles E. Grant 9 mins ago

