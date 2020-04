What does he mean exactly? How the heck does it make sense for a landlord to "buy" a "lease" from his own tenant?

It sounds like they're hoping you might pay them to vacate/end their lease. It could make sense if you were considering selling the property. It could also make sense if they were about to stop paying rent because they think they cannot be evicted.

They could just want out of the lease early and chose very odd wording. You'll just have to ask them what exactly they're hoping for, but buying out a tenant's lease is not unheard of.