0

I bought and then sold a stock for a gain on April 15th.

I bought the same stock again last week and I am going to sell it for a loss.

Is this a wash sale?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
ritikaadit2 is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
0

When you sell the current position for a loss, it will not be a wash sale. You will be able to deduct the loss.

However, should you buy a replacement position (option or shares) within the next 30 days, it will become a wash sale violation and you will have to defer the loss and adjust the cost basis of the new position.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

ritikaadit2 is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.