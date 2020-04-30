I bought and then sold a stock for a gain on April 15th.
I bought the same stock again last week and I am going to sell it for a loss.
Is this a wash sale?
When you sell the current position for a loss, it will not be a wash sale. You will be able to deduct the loss.
However, should you buy a replacement position (option or shares) within the next 30 days, it will become a wash sale violation and you will have to defer the loss and adjust the cost basis of the new position.