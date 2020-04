I was wondering what the correct way to measure a correction is.

On a weekly chart for example.

If I wanted to measure the % change between 2 weeks.

Do I measure the difference between the weeks highs?

Do I measure the difference between the weeks close?

Something else?

I read a book and the author says:

The stock should not correct more than 10-15% within 4 weeks.

How do I measure this exactly?