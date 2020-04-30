I suspect the most economical way to store oil is to store it in a cave / tunnel. Preferably an old cave / tunnnel, because the construction costs have been already paid (or there is no construction cost if it's a natural cave). But, there is a limited number of old caves and tunnels so at some point of time new tunnels need to be constructed.

Look at https://www.researchgate.net/publication/314096492_Assessing_and_benchmarking_the_construction_cost_of_tunnels -- figure 3 has an estimated construction cost of new tunnels. The estimated minimum cost is 1500 EUR per meter per 40 m2, or 37.5 EUR / cubic meter.

One cubic meter can hold 6.3 barrels of oil. Thus, the costs are little less than 6 EUR / barrel to construct the storage in a perfect location.

The problem in this approach is that the tunnel construction in "good ground requiring minimal support" can't be done anywhere (you need to find the good ground requiring minimal support first) and there is a delay in the construction of such a tunnel. So, temporarily due to a panic oil prices can go more negative than 6 EUR / barrel. But it won't be permanent. Eventually new storage will be found in the form of newly constructed tunnels.