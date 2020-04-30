I have a new job, and my wife and I are considering buying a condo near my new work place due to the lack of adequate rental properties in the area.

Currently, we have a guaranteed $10,000 that we could put towards a down payment, and could probably scrounge up an additional $5,000 if needed.

For the type of condo we're looking for, which falls within the $200,000 price range, this is well below the usual suggested 20% down payment.

But, with my new salary, I would be able to pay more into my mortgage than what a 30-year fixed rate mortgage would require.

Is it possible, and wise, for me to 'catch up' on not having a significant down payment by making larger mortgage payments early?