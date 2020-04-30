So I have a degree in Economics and Finance, but have not worked in the finance space - instead working in industry. This means that while I have a really sophisticated understanding of derivatives/options pricing and how markets work, I don't have any experience of the mechanics of how you actually place trades.

I recently tried to buy a put option on a US hedge fund called Oxford Lane Capital, correctly believing that this price would fall because they predominantly own low-grade corporate debt. However, every high street broker I approached in the UK basically laughed at me when I asked them to get me such a put option.

My question is - how do I actually physically trade sophisticated financial instruments as an individual person? How do people in the City/Wall Street do it? As in, what is the actual practical process - software you need to use, whether you need/it's desirable to have a Bloomberg terminal, etc. Do you need to use a prime broker?