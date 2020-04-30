0

So I have a degree in Economics and Finance, but have not worked in the finance space - instead working in industry. This means that while I have a really sophisticated understanding of derivatives/options pricing and how markets work, I don't have any experience of the mechanics of how you actually place trades.

I recently tried to buy a put option on a US hedge fund called Oxford Lane Capital, correctly believing that this price would fall because they predominantly own low-grade corporate debt. However, every high street broker I approached in the UK basically laughed at me when I asked them to get me such a put option.

My question is - how do I actually physically trade sophisticated financial instruments as an individual person? How do people in the City/Wall Street do it? As in, what is the actual practical process - software you need to use, whether you need/it's desirable to have a Bloomberg terminal, etc. Do you need to use a prime broker?

||||||
New contributor
Statsanalyst is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.

Your Answer

Statsanalyst is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.