So I met this guy in April 2020..so he apparently sent money to me and he made a screenshort and sent me.. As I wait for it its been 13 days and I told him I still ddnt get anything.. It's a newly opened PayPal account.. My country Namibia isn't in partnership with PayPal yet so I can't actually withdraw just make online shopping n payments. Thing is after I told the guy -(American) I ddnt get it.. He was apparently calling to find out what's happening. So I told him the 15thday just reverse the money n check for a bank or western union.. Fine. Now it's like he wanna be talking to me asif nothing happened until eventually I keep in asking him what happened hw far is he. He is now claiming i took the money.. I said show me proof that the money is claimed after tough words exchanged he is acting or how? Tell me is this guy for real.. Cos I know Pay pal is fast n I had wait for the 4/5Days n 6th expectation but nothing... Any proof I ask of him it's like a problem telling me then he gat to show his balance... I just asked the same way he showed me the money is unclaimed must say it is claimed so I get in touch with pay pal and ask what is the problem.. He asked if my bank card is linked n I said no.. So he said probably that's why the money isn't through but my card is linked so what hoax is this.. Had anybody experience this..