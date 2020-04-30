So I met this guy in April 2020..so he apparently sent money to me and he made a screenshort and sent me.. As I wait for it its been 13 days and I told him I still ddnt get anything.. It's a newly opened PayPal account.. My country Namibia isn't in partnership with PayPal yet so I can't actually withdraw just make online shopping n payments. Thing is after I told the guy -(American) I ddnt get it.. He was apparently calling to find out what's happening. So I told him the 15thday just reverse the money n check for a bank or western union.. Fine. Now it's like he wanna be talking to me asif nothing happened until eventually I keep in asking him what happened hw far is he. He is now claiming i took the money.. I said show me proof that the money is claimed after tough words exchanged he is acting or how? Tell me is this guy for real.. Cos I know Pay pal is fast n I had wait for the 4/5Days n 6th expectation but nothing... Any proof I ask of him it's like a problem telling me then he gat to show his balance... I just asked the same way he showed me the money is unclaimed must say it is claimed so I get in touch with pay pal and ask what is the problem.. He asked if my bank card is linked n I said no.. So he said probably that's why the money isn't through but my card is linked so what hoax is this.. Had anybody experience this..
Asked
Active today
Viewed 11 times
1It is a scam, why would someone just send you money? – Pete B. 23 mins ago
3Does this answer your question? Am I being scammed by a sugar daddy? – Pete B. 23 mins ago