I am trying to figure out the massive working capital release for a commodity company. The recent drop in oil prices has led to major decrease in working capital and therefore an increase in free cash flow. However, it appears that the working capital reduced only on account of lower inventories - which is presumably an outcome of the lower mark-to-market value of the inventory.

If this is the case, i.e. the number of physical barrels of oil/products has not changed, but the inventory value has dropped, then there should be no release of cash. Why would then such a non-cash change (i.e. lowering) of working capital translate into a higher cash flow number?

Please help!