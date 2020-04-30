When the banks lends me money my demand deposits end up in his liabilities and my loan is on his assets. Lets say I paid that money to somebody who has an account at another bank. Lets ignore how the two banks settle that and just focus on that the bank has no liabilities to me and still has my loan on his assets. My employer pays me a salary via a bank transfer in my bank. No changes to my banks net liabilities - they just swapped owners. Now I make the loan payment. Does the bank just simply destroy my demand deposits? What happens to his asset side when I make that payment? What happens eventually to the loan on the banks assets when I finish paying my loan?