Afraid my BIL is getting scammed again but cannot find any info on this present one. Apparently someone sends him checks that he is to destroy. Apparently this bunch amounts to about 40k. In theory he is suppose to get paid to do this. I cannot find any information to show him he has once again fallen for some sort of scam. Anyone know of this one? What the deal is?
Thanks Kj
Afraid my BIL is getting scammed again but cannot find any info on this present one. Apparently someone sends him checks that he is to destroy. Apparently this bunch amounts to about 40k. In theory he is suppose to get paid to do this. I cannot find any information to show him he has once again fallen for some sort of scam. Anyone know of this one? What the deal is?
This is likely a setup for some standard type of fraud. For example, Advance Fee: "you'll need to pay us to cover the cost of a background check on you" or overpayment scam. Or they want bank details and addresses for identity fraud.
Possibly, they may later tell him he has been doing something illegal, and threaten to call the police on him if he says anything. The employment part is likely just a cover to make him slightly less suspicious about a stranger sending money out of the blue.