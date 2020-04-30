This is likely a setup for some standard type of fraud. For example, Advance Fee: "you'll need to pay us to cover the cost of a background check on you" or overpayment scam. Or they want bank details and addresses for identity fraud.

Possibly, they may later tell him he has been doing something illegal, and threaten to call the police on him if he says anything. The employment part is likely just a cover to make him slightly less suspicious about a stranger sending money out of the blue.