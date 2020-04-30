I am an international student from India. I study in Saint Louis in the USA. In 2019 summer I went back to India giving my room for a sublet. I know the person who was taking temporary sublease and I also left some of my staff with his permission. I got permission in my email from the manager at that time and the temporary renter signed the 3 months sublease. They asked me to submit my keys. Back in India, I got an email when I was about to come back that they cancelled my existing lease because I gave my room for sublet unethically(the manager who gave me email approval quitted the job and they said that they are cancelling my existing lease) and they forced me to sign a new lease at a high rate(100 USD more per month till 2020 July). They forced me saying that they won't give me the key back and won’t take care of my staff(they said that over the phone and when I emailed them regarding my staff I kept in my room they didn’t reply) when I signed the lease I had no idea where to stay in Saint Louis and have my staff back. I raised a voice after coming there but I think the apartment owner is a big party and it has a managing group so all the people told me to with the new signed lease as I have signed it anyhow and the tenants law in Saint Louis is in favor of owners. I told them to make the lease of short term till 2020 May and they agreed to do that. Now when I signed the lease and submitted it then they are not signing it. Can I break the lease after May giving them email notification? I have also raised the concern to them but they are not replying back. In this pandemic situation, it won’t be possible for me to bear rents of two more months.