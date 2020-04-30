We are in the United States, dual American and French citizens. Naturalized 20 years ago, French/EU passport is long expired, no financial ties to France.

We are filling out this form to add me to my mom's investment account (father passed away, she's disabled, I'm helping her manage finances)

https://olui2.fs.ml.com/publish/content/application/pdf/GWMOL/MESDCMAAdditionalAccountOwner.pdf

ctrl-f "dual citizen"

It asks: "Are you a dual citizen? If yes put your passport info"

Now which passport are they referring to? Does this really apply to us?