It's common explained that the price of a stock is determined by supply and demand. You can see the bid price(highest price a buyer is willing to play for the shares) and the ask price(lowest price a seller is willing to sell the shares). My question is who are these buyers and sellers, and furthermore, how are the prices determined as a function of these buyers and sellers, how is the supply and demand measured/used.

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buys at the ask price and sell at the bid price, so I'm a little disturbed who these buyers and sellers are?