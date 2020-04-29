0

It's common explained that the price of a stock is determined by supply and demand. You can see the bid price(highest price a buyer is willing to play for the shares) and the ask price(lowest price a seller is willing to sell the shares). My question is who are these buyers and sellers, and furthermore, how are the prices determined as a function of these buyers and sellers, how is the supply and demand measured/used.

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buys at the ask price and sell at the bid price, so I'm a little disturbed who these buyers and sellers are?

|improve this question|||||
New contributor
CognisMantis is a new contributor to this site. Take care in asking for clarification, commenting, and answering. Check out our Code of Conduct.
1

I figure that the buyers and sellers cannot be regular people with stocks as they always buys at the bid price and sell at the ask price, so I'm a little disturbed who these buyers and sellers are?

This is incorrect. Buying at the ask price and selling at the bid price (you got them mixed around) is called a market order, but it is not the only way for a normal person to place orders. You can also place a limit order where you specify the price you are willing to sell/buy at, and wait for someone to accept that price. Your limit order will stand for a set period of time until it is accepted, and if time runs out the order will be cancelled.

The bid and ask prices are set by people who have placed limit orders and are waiting for them to be filled.

|improve this answer|||||

Your Answer

CognisMantis is a new contributor. Be nice, and check out our Code of Conduct.

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Not the answer you're looking for? Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.