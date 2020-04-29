If your total contribution to 3a accounts in a year is more than the limit (~6800 Fr. currently), what happens?

I could see several options:

a) the amount just carries over to the next year's contribution room, nothing else happens (i.e. the contribution limit is just a tax deduction limit);

b) the bank foundation or insurance company (which?) will reimburse you the exceeded amount but no penalty; or

c) a penalty tax is charged on the overcontribution until the amount is withdrawn (does the institution have to allow you to claim back overcontributed amount?).