I am purchasing an used book binding machine from Poland to Slovakia. I am not registered for VAT as I didn't exceed the legal limit obliging me to do so, however I do have VAT ID number for receiving goods / services from EU states (e.g. I pay VAT in my country on Facebook ads that are billed in Ireland.)

In this case when it's used machinery, would I also need to pay the VAT for it in my country once I received it?

The seller told me that I do not have to pay it as it is intra community delivery where VAT is 0% except for passenger cars, but I am not really understanding it or sure how it works.