When there is a stock split (forward or reverse), the options are adjusted to reflect the terms of the split. In this case, the new option root symbol for adjusted options is USO1.

Below is the OCC memo that explains the adjusted option. I can't provide the link because since I am registered with the OCC, my name is in the web address link. If you want to see the post at the OCC's web site, google "OCC USO option split".

DATE: APRIL 22, 2020

SUBJECT: UNITED STATES OIL FUND, LP – REVERSE SPLIT

OPTION SYMBOL: USO

NEW SYMBOL: USO1

DATE: 4/29/20

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) has announced a 1-for-8 reverse stock split. As a result of the reverse stock split, each USO Common Share will be converted into the right to receive 0.125 (New) United States Oil Fund, LP Common Shares. The reverse stock split will become effective before the market open on April 29, 2020. Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional USO shares.

CONTRACT ADJUSTMENT

Effective Date: April 29, 2020

Option Symbol: USO changes to USO1

Contract Multiplier: 1

Strike Divisor: 1

New Multiplier: 100 (e.g., for premium or strike dollar extensions 1.00 will equal $100)

New Deliverable

Per Contract: 1) 12 (New) United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) Common Shares 2) Cash in lieu of 0.5 fractional USO Shares

CUSIP: USO (New): 91232N207

PRICING

Until the cash in lieu amount is determined, the underlying price for USO1 will be determined as follows: USO1 = 0.125 (USO)

DELAYED SETTLEMENT

The USO component of the USO1 deliverable will settle through National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC). OCC will delay settlement of the cash portion of the USO1 deliverable until the cash in lieu of fractional USO Shares is determined. Upon determination of the cash in lieu amount, OCC will require Put exercisers and Call assignees to deliver the appropriate cash amount.