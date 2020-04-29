Long story, but I will try to shorten it.

I have been a Comcast customer for two years in the regions (northwest Indiana) for approximately two years before all this happened.

For the past year, my Comcast was in my mother's name and I paid the bill. I canceled my service (Jan 3rd) and moved out of state to Tennessee for a job opportunity. So amidst the moving process, I didn't really think twice about my Comcast account which I had canceled (or so I thought). After I am more settled in, I am leisurely checking my credit card statements, and surprise surprise there are two charges for the service I had canceled.

I called in to get the usual run around. Come to find out they put in a cancelation request then uncanceled it. I am fuming by this point. I know it's not the poor guy's fault, but every subsequent experience with comcast my tolerance for their BS drops.

Finally, after 3 calls and maybe 4 hours, I get someone willing to issue me a refund. They want to send me a check in my mother's name, which is more of an inconvenience. I tell them to refund it to the card, but they say they don't have the ability to do that. They said they had to do "calculations" and would send me a check, which at the time was for an undisclosed amount. After hours of giving them the benefit of the doubt, I was sick of it and decided to file a dispute with CapitalOne.

Now they sent my mother to collections for more than the original amount. I would like to have the debt transferred to my name because I don't want her to deal with this. I don't owe them the money, if anything they owe me money for wasting my time and then putting it to claims. I guess knowing how to proceed in a situation like this is somewhat confusing, because I am the payor and my mother held the account.

I have thought about filing a claim through DONOTPAY.com, but if it ends up having to show up the court date I don't know if my mom could make it. I definitely don't know if I can file on her behalf. Anyone have recommendations on how I should proceed?