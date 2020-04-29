There's a guy I met randomly and he said he would give me 1000 dollars to my paypal (he also asked if it was in the U.S. and verified to which I said yes) but I would have to send half back to him. I asked him why didn't he just send me half so I didn't have to do the work and he said because "He had to take it out all at once." Anyway, long story short he asked for my address and phone number to "make sure I won't run off with [his] money". I didn't give it to him yet because he said we would do that all tomorrow. He told me to install the application Telegram and add him on there so I did. And basically that's where I'm at right now. I am guessing this is a scam and I'd like to have fun with him. Or would it be potentially dangerous for me? For example, would I get into any legal trouble? Could he hack my paypal? Should I report him? If so, to whom?