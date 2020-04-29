I'm in a bit of a pickle with regards to my tax residency. I am not sure whether I should pay my Capital Gains tax in the UK or Romania for the 2019 tax year.

I made a lot of transactions last year, and I've been using the UK shares pooling approach, keeping in mind the same-day and bed-and-breakfast rules. However, I recently learned that Romania mandates that we should use either FIFO (first-in, first-out), LIFO (last-in, first-out) or WAV (weighted average cost).

If it turns out that I have to pay CGT in Romania, I'd prefer not to redo my calculations. Can the UK methodology be classified as WAV?

