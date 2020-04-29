Working as a Data Scientist I am trying to solving a mutual fund domain problem.

Problem: Identify investors who would like to do SIP / Lumpsum investment in that particular MF Description: We have a lot of users who have created the ids but haven't made any investment yet. And there are also some investors who invested it for once and stopped thereafter. So on the basis of calculation done on existing investors, we have to identify the users who we can reach out for investments be it SIP or Lumpsum.

But as we are not Mutual Funds domain expert and there are being thousands of features/columns from tables to consider. We are not able to reach out to the conclusion that which 10-20 important features can contribute to finding if the person can buy SIP or not?

So we need the general feature which can be used to identify if a person will buy SIP or not.

Features can be anything: Age, Gender, City, Income Slab, Last transactions, etc