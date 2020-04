i am going to invest a significant amount of EUR in ETFs and am in the selection phase. As i review the Key Investor Information paper of a MSCI World ETF (ISIN: LU1781541179) i noticed an information i propably do not understand.

What does the paragraph at page 2 "One-off charges taken before or after you invest" mean. Are these costs accrued when one return ETF shares to LYXOR? How high can these costs be in worst case?

Thanks in advance.

Edit: title adjustment due to typos