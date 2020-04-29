1

I understand that it is possible for a European put option to trade below its intrinsic value (i.e. assuming a positive risk-free rate, the theoretical lower bound of a European put is lower than its intrinsic value). In such cases, the European put option has negative time value. My question is: do European puts sell below intrinsic value in real life? Or is the theoretical lower bound only theoretical?

Note: I have no real-world experience in trading derivatives. My knowledge of derivatives is completely theoretical, hence this question.

|improve this question|||||
  • The CBOE page on SPX options notes that this is possible for European style put options, and this implies "real world" prices. Interesting. Being Euro style, they cannot be exercised before expiry, so that removes any obvious arbitrage opportunity. Perhaps a sudden spike in the underlying volatility is necessary for such a circumstance. It's hard to imagine how the exchanges pricing models would calculate this outcome. – user41790 5 mins ago

Your Answer

By clicking “Post Your Answer”, you agree to our terms of service, privacy policy and cookie policy

Browse other questions tagged or ask your own question.