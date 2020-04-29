I am a Canadian. I wish to get into the Micro E-mini Equity Futures market.
I wish to use the Ninja Trader platform as I find it powerful, and I can code strategies using my favourite programming language, C#.
According to Ninja Trader, the only Canadian broker that is compatible with their platform is Interactive Brokers (IB). However, IB is a bit too strict on their application requirements concerning net worth. I do not qualify for an account with them.
Question 1: Are there any Canadians that also had limited liquid net worth (around 20K$) and that trade using the Ninja Trader platform using a Canadian online broker?
Question 2: If I must use a U.S.-based online broker, will I also be subject to the pattern-day-trader (PDT) limitation?
Answers to the inevitable follow-up questions:
- Google was no help in finding answers to my question.
- I can deposit an initial amount of 2000$. This amount is entirely disposable.
- I have intermediate experience trading stocks.
- I have good understanding of the technical aspects of trading.
- I do not plan on taking any short positions until some time far into the future.
Thanks!