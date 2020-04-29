0

Currently Marcus by Goldman Sachs is offering the same APY for a 7-Month No-Penalty CD and for an Online savings account. enter image description here AFAIU a savings account has full liquidity, while the CD forces you to stay the entire term to see the APY. Is that true and if so, why would anyone opt for the 7-Month No-Penalty CD?

If rates drop, being locked into the CD will be better.

If rates rise, not being locked into the CD will be better since money market rates will rise.

