I am trying to move a large sum of money from abroad to my bank account in the US via wire transfer and I don't want a Currency Transaction Report (CTR) being filed by my bank (if it's not necessary) as to not increase the chances of being audited.

From my understanding all banks are required to file a Currency Transaction Report (FINCEN Form 104) for “for each deposit, withdrawal, exchange of currency, or other payment or transfer, by, through, or to the financial institution which involves a transaction in currency of more than $10,000.”

Transaction of Currency is defined as: “The physical transfer of currency from one person to another. This does not include a transfer of funds by means of bank check, bank draft, wire transfer or other written order that does not involve the physical transfer of currency.” as per FINCEN form 104.

That being said I spoke to my bank and they told me that they automatically file the CTR for ALL transactions including international wire transfers.

My question is, if I do keep my incoming wire transfers each below $10k with the purpose of avoiding this CTR filing could I get in trouble for "structuring" or increase the chances of being "flagged" even though wire transfers aren't even considered a "Transaction of Currency" to begin with?

Thanks!