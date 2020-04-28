1

Let's imagine the following scenario

Day one: the price of the stock XYZ was 47.50 during the whole trading day. After cleaning, the total number of shares users have is 24.5.

  1. Broker buys 25 shares
  2. Broker buys 24 shares and keeps in mind about 0.5 it owes

Day two: price goes up to 49.50, all users sell their shares.

  1. Broker earns: 0.5 * 2 = 1
  2. Brokers loses: 2*(24-24.5) = -1

If the worst case scenario will occur in more than a half of cases, would it lead broker to bankruptcy or is there a way to make profit from it? (we don't count here any profits from fees, subscription price, etc.)

