Let's imagine the following scenario

Day one: the price of the stock XYZ was 47.50 during the whole trading day. After cleaning, the total number of shares users have is 24.5 .

Broker buys 25 shares Broker buys 24 shares and keeps in mind about 0.5 it owes

Day two: price goes up to 49.50 , all users sell their shares.

Broker earns: 0.5 * 2 = 1 Brokers loses: 2*(24-24.5) = -1

If the worst case scenario will occur in more than a half of cases, would it lead broker to bankruptcy or is there a way to make profit from it? (we don't count here any profits from fees, subscription price, etc.)