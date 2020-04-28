Let's imagine the following scenario
Day one: the price of the stock
XYZ was
47.50 during the whole trading day.
After cleaning, the total number of shares users have is
24.5.
- Broker buys 25 shares
- Broker buys 24 shares and keeps in mind about
0.5it owes
Day two: price goes up to
49.50, all users sell their shares.
- Broker earns:
0.5 * 2=
1
- Brokers loses:
2*(24-24.5)=
-1
If the worst case scenario will occur in more than a half of cases, would it lead broker to bankruptcy or is there a way to make profit from it? (we don't count here any profits from fees, subscription price, etc.)