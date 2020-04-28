Closed. This question is This question is off-topic . It is not currently accepting answers. Want to improve this question? Update the question so it's on-topic for Personal Finance & Money Stack Exchange. Closed 1 hour ago.

I'm a UK resident but I'm aware I will move abroad in 2-3 years. I want to open an account with some brokerage firm to invest some money, but I want to be able to use such account from abroad, even if that involves to lose the tax benefits that accounts like ISA provides.

Is there any financial firm that provides this kind of account in the UK?

PD. I have investigated a bit about interactivebrokers, but it seems too much complicated for me (I'm a beginner). What I'm actually looking for is somethin like Vanguard or Fidelity but that provides the above mentioned feature.