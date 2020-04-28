If I exercise a call or am assigned a put, is it okay if the cash I have available is unsettled, as long as I don't sell the resulting stock until settlement? For example, if I sell a different stock position on expiration Friday, can that cash cover a same-day call exercise, and can I then sell the stock resulting from the call beginning on the following Tuesday (T+2)?

If I exercise a put or am assigned a call -- assuming I have it covered with stock that can be sold that day without a free ride violation -- does the resulting cash become settled cash on the normal schedule, so the Tuesday after an expiration Friday? Likewise the Friday after an expiration Wednesday, etc.? Just making sure there's not an extra day thrown in based on the fact that the exercise/assignment technically happens after the close on expiration day.