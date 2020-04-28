Here is my current situation:

I am looking to purchase a property with my sibling that we will both live in. They are a graduate student, so their current income isn't great ($25,000/year) but they have saved up a lot for a down payment, $50,000. I, on the other hand, have little saved but a better income ($100,000). We are trying to figure out a way to figure out ownership percentages.

The property we are looking at is about $200,000. Neither of us have any debt.

Our plan is: they put down the down payment ($50,000) and I pay all shared fees associated with the property (mortgage, condo fees, taxes, utilities, insurance). This introduces a time aspect into the percentage ownership calculation. If, at some point, one of us wants to leave, how can we determine the percentage each of us owns? How can we account for value of the down payment over time?

Thanks!