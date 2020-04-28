I have a complicated scenario; We had an employee pass away and the 401k funds were distributed to the listed beneficiaries. AFTER that, the TPA performed the match true-up report and it was determined the employee who passed away and had the funds distributed to the beneficiaries had been over paid by almost $2k.

From what I understand, I have 2 options, I can request the beneficiaries repay the amount overpaid or my company can pay the match up amount. Is this correct? Are there any other options? What IRS regulation covers this (for documentation purposes) if I decide to request the return of the funds from the beneficiaries?