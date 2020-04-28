I am confused about how and where banks clear and settle money transfers among them. I understand that the central bank operates the settlement platform (e.g Real-Time-Gross-Settlement) and banks hold reserve accounts which bear interest in the RTGS, in order to settle their balances either at the gross or the net level. At the same time, there are interbank networks for the similar purpose, where the central bank is not involved. From my understanding, these two "systems" are discrete and disconnected. Is that the case and if so, how does each bank choose which system to use for clearing/settlement?