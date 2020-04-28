I would like to calculate two stocks correlation for a specific time range. I am simply taking a daily returns of both stocks and then applying correlation function.

Should I use "Close" price or "Adjusted Close" price to get a daily return? I understand the meaning of "Adjusted Close", however I get quite different results on a different pair of stocks.

For example for a pair GLD - AAPL using "Open" and "Close" prices between 2019-04 and 2020-04 I get -0.240 . Using "Open" and "Adjusted Close" for the same period I get -0.247 .