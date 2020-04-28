I want to open an ISA in the UK with Vanguard, however I'm not thinking in staying in this country for the long term (maximum another two/two-and-a-half years).

This makes me thing that probably it's better to start investing directly from my country (Spain), however I have found that the investment options there are very bad:

Nothing remotely similar to an ISA/IRA

No possibility of opening an account in Vanguard/Fidelity/iShares or similar (which I really would like).

If I wanted to invest from Spain, the only way I see to do it is going through a international broker like interactivebrokers (the other option is banks, which I think they offer bad/poor options and high fees)

Note: Are the above points correct?

Nonetheless, I'm aware that I can open an ISA with Vanguard, move abroad and keep it opened. It will be in a 'frozen state' (which means I can't deposit/withdraw money. though the ISA is still opened and the investments working, yet I would probably lose its tax relief. I'm not 100% sure about this, I would appreciate any nuance about it).

My question is: does it make any sense to open an ISA in UK, if you know that you will not live there for a long time, but the investment options in your home country are much worse?