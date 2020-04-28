My dad cosigned for a vehicle for me but I am the main person on the loan, a couple months ago I was in a car accident, I paid to get my car out of impound 600=. and to have it towed to the collision shop another 145.00. I specifically told them I was in a dometic violence situation with my dad and not to release the car they gave me there word. @ months they lied to me about my car not being ready, finally when I went there in person they said again the car was not ready. I said they had until the end of the day to have it ready or I was going to take it anyways, they told me to call close to closing time. I did they said it was ready for me to pick up, when I got there she said they released it to my dad and then a guy came out from the back and handed me an envelope I thought it was the paperwork for the car nope it was a restraining order, now my brother is driving my car and he is suppose to have an ignition interlock on his vehicle, the other day I saw him driving my car he flipped me off and pulled into auto zone. We turned around pulled behind him and he got in the car turned it around I wasn't about to let him leave so I stood right in front, he hit me with the car several times finally the last one he pushed me with the car and my leg got stuck under the front bumper he kept pushing me with the car. when I got my leg unstuck I moved out of the way in fear he was truly going to run me over and he speed away. My dad still has my car and because of the restraining order what can I do../ Thank you for your time