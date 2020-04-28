Suppose I am able to buy an ADR listed on an American exchange, and also suppose I am able to buy the underlying ordinary shares on its local exchange (in another country). I have bank accounts, funds, and brokerage accounts in both countries and currencies. I don't have any particular preference. Are there any reasons why I shouldn't buy the ADR?

Are ADRs more expensive? (e.g. custodian fees)

Will I be able to receive corporate communications (e.g. annual reports) if I buy the ADR?

Are ADR dividends delayed?