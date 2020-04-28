I paid for some online exchange rate questions to help me prep for the CFA, but it only gives me the solutions and no explanation so I'd really appreciate a break down of the arbitrage steps, please, so I can build up a better understanding of this topic.

The info supplied is:

Investor's funds = US$5,050,000 Spot rate (yen/US) = 118.51 180 D forward rate (yen/US) = 117.81 USD annual interest rate = 4.807% JPY annual interest rate = 3.394%

And the solution at the end is that the investor borrows USD and makes a profit of JPY 608,265.68.

So far this what I've done:

F = S x 1+i numerator / 1+i denominator = 118.51 x 1.03394/2 / 1.04807/2 = 116.9123 (since we have 180 days so I'm dividing the rate by 2)

And I know this forward rate of 116.9123 is less than the supplied forward rate of 117.81 which is where the investor looks for the arbitrage opportunity. Am I on the right track, please? I really thought the online site I'd paid for would actually explain the steps :( Thanks for any help.